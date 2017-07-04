Memories hang at the precipice of nightfall
Each somewhat held by familiar voices
That crack at the echos
And dissipate across galaxies
Struggling to hold
on to the fallacies
we fed ourselves
as each finger was greased
by midnight oil
And encouraged to let go
Encouraged to b r e a k
Because parts of us already did
Because
Parts of us
hanged at the precipice for a little to long
Because
Parts of us struggled to get full on to the fallacies we fed ourselves
Because
Parts of us
Weren’t us
And
they never will be.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Sharon Christina
4 thoughts on “Memories”
Lovely 😊
Thank you! 🤗
I struggle with my own memories, this poem is well done.
Thank you.
