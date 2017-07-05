found drowning in created connotations

 

that lived in the shadows

held by

perceived permutations

where nights

protected by cold sheets

gave way to even colder mornings

as i lay

waiting for meaning in moments

like these

never finding it in I

or the eyes

that stared back

maybe now i do

 

© Hudson Biko

 

 

Published by Biko

19. Kenyan. I Write Sometimes.

8 thoughts on "meaning

