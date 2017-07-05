found drowning in created connotations
that lived in the shadows
held by
perceived permutations
where nights
protected by cold sheets
gave way to even colder mornings
as i lay
waiting for meaning in moments
like these
never finding it in I
or the eyes
that stared back
maybe now i do
© Hudson Biko
8 thoughts on “meaning”
Makes me think deeply
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love that it did! Thank you.
LikeLike
I LOVE !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 😊
LikeLike
Nice work. I liked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! So happy that you did.
LikeLike
Yes, wish I could find the meaning of it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always seeking it. Thank you for reading!
LikeLike