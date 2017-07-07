tim-trad-198063.jpg

living in this paradox of mobility and immobility.

Watching hours turn into days,

days into months,

months into years,

years into lifetimes,

diluted into an infinity of others that existed before us

as we stayed silent in these corrugated lines

living on the margins of timelines

that cut through rationality

with thin blades piercing

as we found ourselves

asking if this is

living

at all

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Tim Trad

 

 

Published by Biko

19. Kenyan. I Write Sometimes.

7 thoughts on “2.am

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s