living in this paradox of mobility and immobility.

Watching hours turn into days,

days into months,

months into years,

years into lifetimes,

diluted into an infinity of others that existed before us

as we stayed silent in these corrugated lines

living on the margins of timelines

that cut through rationality

with thin blades piercing

as we found ourselves

asking if this is

living

at all

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Tim Trad