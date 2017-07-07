living in this paradox of mobility and immobility.
Watching hours turn into days,
days into months,
months into years,
years into lifetimes,
diluted into an infinity of others that existed before us
as we stayed silent in these corrugated lines
living on the margins of timelines
that cut through rationality
with thin blades piercing
as we found ourselves
asking if this is
living
at all
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Tim Trad
7 thoughts on “2.am”
That’s haunting!
Time is sometimes haunting. 👀 Thank you for reading! 😊
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News.
Thank you for the reblog!
A mysteriously edgy piece, well done.
Thank you!
reminded me very much of my own piece I posted earlier this morning, very wise words. enjoyed readying it very much!
