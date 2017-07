Eyelids flicker

as rotating

hands

as giant as

ants blow

unfathomed

possibilities

held

in revolving

days I watch

dissipate

from

maelstroms

of

insouciant

realities

i call

“Could have beens”

disappear into

realms

of regret

i keep holding on to

when they were

never mine to begin with

and i cant stop them

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Iona Casapu