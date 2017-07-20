On mornings like these

when trees sway

to chirping birds

and herds

of ants

scatter

across grass

glimmering in

morning dew

I realize

that maybe

just maybe

these little things

are enough

That little

is only as little

as we allow it to be

And I’m learning to be okay with that

© Hudson Biko

Hey there! Thank you for reading that. 😊 I’m currently away for a little bit so I may not be able to respond to your comments or messages but I look forward to reading them when I get back!

❤️

Biko