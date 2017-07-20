On mornings like these 

when trees sway

to chirping birds

and herds 

of ants 

scatter

across grass

glimmering in 

morning dew 

I realize

that maybe

just maybe

these little things

are enough

That little 

is only as little 

as we allow it to be 

And I’m learning to be okay with that 

©  Hudson Biko   

