On mornings like these
when trees sway
to chirping birds
and herds
of ants
scatter
across grass
glimmering in
morning dew
I realize
that maybe
just maybe
these little things
are enough
That little
is only as little
as we allow it to be
And I’m learning to be okay with that
© Hudson Biko
Hey there! Thank you for reading that. 😊 I’m currently away for a little bit so I may not be able to respond to your comments or messages but I look forward to reading them when I get back!
❤️
Biko
One thought on “Little Things”
Great words so well composed
