Tongues twisted

and lips burned

As taste was lost

in the words

that transpired

over morning cups

reeking of hesitation

and spoons of resignation

( Slowly brewing )

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Drew Taylor

Inspired by the Daily Prompt: Tea

