Tongues twisted
and lips burned
As taste was lost
in the words
that transpired
over morning cups
reeking of hesitation
and spoons of resignation
( Slowly brewing )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Drew Taylor
Inspired by the Daily Prompt: Tea
Tongues twisted
and lips burned
As taste was lost
in the words
that transpired
over morning cups
reeking of hesitation
and spoons of resignation
( Slowly brewing )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Drew Taylor
Inspired by the Daily Prompt: Tea
9 thoughts on “Tea”
Aah, A refreshing verse. I like morning cuppa too, 9.00am here in Geelong, and sipping away now,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you enjoyed it! Morning cups are always great, hope you enjoyed it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is beautiful and haunting Hudson.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Christine! Thanks for stopping by!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Go Dog Go Café and commented:
Hudson Biko/Pieced By HB
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the reblog!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always happy to share you work.
LikeLike
Love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person