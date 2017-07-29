Phones silenced
as reliance
dissipates
into
Calls made at
half-past
memory lane
at two am
As dependence
is deflected
away
from
Hearts that
remain guarded
and emotions
unwanted
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Erik Cid
Phones silenced
as reliance
dissipates
into
Calls made at
half-past
memory lane
at two am
As dependence
is deflected
away
from
Hearts that
remain guarded
and emotions
unwanted
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Erik Cid
5 thoughts on “Dependence”
Great words and nice photo. Love the idea of a two AM phone call. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad you enjoyed it! Thank you for reading and the kind words.
LikeLike
very emotionel beautyful poesie! Hard to have a guarded Heart. Seams so hopeless for emotins!
LikeLike
Nicely word, and I loved the line, “Calls made at half past memory lane”
LikeLike
Laden with emotion
LikeLike