erik-cid-255785.jpg

Phones silenced

as reliance

dissipates

into

 

Calls made at

half-past

memory lane

at two am

 

As dependence

is deflected

away

from

 

Hearts that

remain guarded

and emotions

unwanted

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Erik Cid

Published by Biko

19. Kenyan. I Write Sometimes.

