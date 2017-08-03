i hear them speak of reclamation
of things
of people
of themselves
and in a little while
a brittle smile
breaks away
at the corners of lips
that remain shut
as i begin to think about
the whereabouts
in which they
frantically search
for all these things
that already left
© Hudson Biko
2 thoughts on “reclamation”
Reblogged this on Brave and Reckless and commented:
Great poetry is in the air today. Hudson Biko makes every word count.
Great poetry of giving a worth to words. You have a great power of observation, Biko! And even if the conversation was just a normal smalltalk, you made a great thing of it! Your last 7 words say everything: “for all these things, that already left”…it´s just the wish, to leave in peace and harmony…the highest way of seperation.
