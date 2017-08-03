i hear them speak of reclamation

of things

of people

of themselves

and in a little while

a brittle smile

breaks away

at the corners of lips

that remain shut

as i begin to think about

the whereabouts

in which they

frantically search

for all these things

that already left

 

© Hudson Biko

 

Published by Biko

19. Kenyan. I Write Sometimes.

2 thoughts on “reclamation

  2. Great poetry of giving a worth to words. You have a great power of observation, Biko! And even if the conversation was just a normal smalltalk, you made a great thing of it! Your last 7 words say everything: “for all these things, that already left”…it´s just the wish, to leave in peace and harmony…the highest way of seperation.

    Like

    Reply

