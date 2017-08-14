“He was going to make it”
He always did
It was almost
like night to sunset
or thunder to lightning
in the way he just always came
In the way he made headway
when it seemed as though
there was none
when it seemed as though
close calls would be his
shortfall
- but they never were
I guess when someone does something
enough times expectations morph
to their own form of certainty
I guess when someone does something
enough times the margins of implausibility
dissipate into spaces temporarily unfilled
I guess when someone does something
enough times you think that
they’ll always fill those spaces
- Until someone else does
And you realize
that they’ll never be there again
that this was their goodbye
That he was never going to make it
no matter how much you wanted him to
No matter how much I wanted him to
© Hudson Biko
One thought on “always”
This is so moving, your observations are something special, and the ending, a finale realisation…..
LikeLike