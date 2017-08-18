Nightfall settles
into crevices
of blue
sky
As Solitary
shadows
bleed into
backdrops of
lightbulbs and
fleeting existence
( how many times do we stay when we don’t need to? )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: The How Photographer
Nightfall settles
into crevices
of blue
sky
As Solitary
shadows
bleed into
backdrops of
lightbulbs and
fleeting existence
( how many times do we stay when we don’t need to? )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: The How Photographer
3 thoughts on “Solitary”
Awesome words of Solitary so well composed
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much!
LikeLike
Welcome Biko
LikeLiked by 1 person