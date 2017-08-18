the-how-photographer-37973.jpg

Nightfall settles

into crevices

of blue

sky

As Solitary

shadows

bleed into

backdrops of

lightbulbs and

fleeting existence

( how many times do we stay when we don’t need to? )

© Hudson Biko

Photograph:  The How Photographer

Published by Biko

19. Kenyan. I Write Sometimes.

