Voices continue to scream in silent rooms
As sanity is swept by brooms
reeking of remembrance
at ten to three am
( eyelids shut )
© Hudson Biko
Photo by Ahmed Ashhaadh
5 Replies to “Voices”
Great words.
Thank you so much!
Welcome
This felt powerful.
Thank you for reading Ash! Powerful in its own way indeed.
