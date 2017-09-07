Flashes of yellow
and streaks of
orange scatter
across a sky
that stays
still at
five to
six am
letting
light infuse
its darkness
with perceptions
of new beginnings as
if endings ever existed
in the first place
( calling it sunrise )
2 Replies to “Yellow”
A beautiful sunrise, and I’m experiencing one now….
Wow I really loved this.
