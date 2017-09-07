Posted on by Biko

Yellow

Flashes of yellow

and streaks of

orange scatter

across a sky

that stays

still at

five to

six am

letting

light infuse

its darkness

with perceptions

of new beginnings as

if endings ever existed

in the first place

( calling it sunrise )

 

