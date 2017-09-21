Posted on by Biko

moving on

jake-thacker-113197.jpg

if moving on really is acceptance

my heart shouldn’t

still feel this

heavy

( should it? )

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Jake Thacker

7 Replies to “moving on”

      1. ohh, yes it depends surely of what you are speaking. Your words are exellent chosen. If the arrival is end of life/death, than it will stay abstract in freedom, peace and light with god.

        Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s