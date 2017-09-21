if moving on really is acceptance
my heart shouldn’t
still feel this
heavy
( should it? )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Jake Thacker
7 Replies to “moving on”
even though the path may be the goal, the arrival is the time when the heart really becomes light and free, isn´t it?
I think the path may be way we get to the ‘goal’. But the “arrival” is still really abstract to me – a free and light might be that.
ohh, yes it depends surely of what you are speaking. Your words are exellent chosen. If the arrival is end of life/death, than it will stay abstract in freedom, peace and light with god.
Thank you so much. Thank you for reading.
We may move on, but I’m afraid that piece of our heart travels with us
I did not understand this ivors, if you move on towards your dreams, of course all your heard is with you, no?
*insert sigh here*
