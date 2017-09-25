Posted on by Biko

roses

kendall-lane-37891.jpg

roses have thorns

and yet

we still

find a way

to call them

beautiful

;

i’m trying to

figure out

why we still

call ourselves

broken

 

© Hudson Biko

Photo: Kendall Lane

5 Replies to “roses”

  3. The beautiful, who hurts and the loving, whose heart is broken. A wonderful poetry and once again the proof that outward appearances are not decisive. Do not seek a beautiful body but a loving soul.Thank you for your smart Thoughts!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s