roses have thorns
and yet
we still
find a way
to call them
beautiful
;
i’m trying to
figure out
why we still
call ourselves
broken
© Hudson Biko
Photo: Kendall Lane
roses have thorns
and yet
we still
find a way
to call them
beautiful
;
i’m trying to
figure out
why we still
call ourselves
broken
© Hudson Biko
Photo: Kendall Lane
5 Replies to “roses”
Wow, this is so meaningful! Thank-you(:
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad it resonated with you. Thank YOU for reading. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nicely done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beautiful, who hurts and the loving, whose heart is broken. A wonderful poetry and once again the proof that outward appearances are not decisive. Do not seek a beautiful body but a loving soul.Thank you for your smart Thoughts!
LikeLike