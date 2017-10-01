Presenting Waffles and Words, a weekend’s collection of poetry. Every Saturday / Sunday on PiecedByHB.

Detached

Heal

Dormant

If you enjoyed that, feel free to check out Pieced Weekly, its a new part of a redesigned PiecedByHB that depicts a handpicked, weekly collection of posts from the blog.

Hope you have a great weekend and an even better week!

😊

Hudson Biko

Feel free to share this post using the buttons below! 👇