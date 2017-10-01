Posted on by Biko

Waffles and Words

megan-savoie-232969
Megan Savoie

Presenting Waffles and Words, a weekend’s collection of poetry. Every Saturday / Sunday on PiecedByHB.

Hold

kyle-ellefson-196124.jpg

Somethings are worth holding on to

,

Somethings are meant to fall apart

,

Somethings fall apart

because

we don’t realise they’re

worth holding on to

,

Somethings

don’t realise they’re

worth holding on to

because

they’re always

falling apart

;

Somethings aren’t really

things

,

Somethings are

you

/

me

/

us

holding on to

something

So we don’t fall

apart.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Kyle Ellefson

Train

The train rolled through

scattered

desert plains

and

rusting aeroplanes

As

I chased

and chased

until

I broke through

to reality.

9.15 AM

Morning.

© Hudson Biko

If you enjoyed that, feel free to check out Pieced Weekly, its a new part of a redesigned PiecedByHB that depicts a handpicked, weekly collection of posts from the blog.

Hope you have a great weekend and an even better week!

😊

  • Hudson Biko

Hope you have a great weekend and an even better week!

😊

  • Hudson Biko

