Presenting Waffles and Words, a weekend’s collection of poetry. Every Saturday / Sunday on PiecedByHB.
Somethings are worth holding on to
,
Somethings are meant to fall apart
,
Somethings fall apart
because
we don’t realise they’re
worth holding on to
,
Somethings
don’t realise they’re
worth holding on to
because
they’re always
falling apart
;
Somethings aren’t really
things
,
Somethings are
you
/
me
/
us
holding on to
something
So we don’t fall
apart.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Kyle Ellefson
The train rolled through
scattered
desert plains
and
rusting aeroplanes
As
I chased
and chased
until
I broke through
to reality.
9.15 AM
Morning.
© Hudson Biko
Detached
Heal
Dormant
You came through
dormant minds
that gave way
to realities
Detached
Heal
Dormant
