Internal inclinations push against
walls slowly cracking
amidst faltering
endurance
:
Calling it patience.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Annie Spratt
One Reply to “Faltering”
This is wonderfully short and meaningful. You can feel the tension, the pressure build up. And the picture is so fitting. Everyone knows what power climbing plants have, how they can break walls.
