Faltering

annie-spratt-261992.jpg

Internal inclinations push against

walls slowly cracking

amidst faltering

endurance

:

Calling it patience.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Annie Spratt

One Reply to “Faltering”

  1. This is wonderfully short and meaningful. You can feel the tension, the pressure build up. And the picture is so fitting. Everyone knows what power climbing plants have, how they can break walls.

