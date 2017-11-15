Posted on by Biko

canvas

Henri Meilhac (2).jpg

I am an evolving canvas.

Composed of an oxymoron of misplaced

and masterful strokes.

But still unfinished.

( still painting )

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Henri Meilhac

 

8 Replies to “canvas”

  2. poesie! I love thinking of life as a painting, which is finished at the end of life. I also love the picture you used. It´s not a painting, but a photo. but it is also not a body it is a soul. It shows that souls have no gender, no rules and normes…they are free spirits…they should also live a free life here on earth!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

