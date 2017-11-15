I am an evolving canvas.
Composed of an oxymoron of misplaced
and masterful strokes.
But still unfinished.
( still painting )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Henri Meilhac
8 Replies to “canvas”
Wonderful lines!
Thank you! 💫
poesie! I love thinking of life as a painting, which is finished at the end of life. I also love the picture you used. It´s not a painting, but a photo. but it is also not a body it is a soul. It shows that souls have no gender, no rules and normes…they are free spirits…they should also live a free life here on earth!
Thank you for reading! 💖 I don’t know if it’s ever finished really. I think we’re always going to be painting and that’s part of the beauty with it.
I simply love your poetry
I’m deeply humbled Nandita. Thank you. 💕✨
Thoughtful…
🙂 💞
