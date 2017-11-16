i looked upon a sky painted
in shades of light blue
blended amongst touches
of reflection and introspection
as thoughts refused to let go
and minds began to seek clarity.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Anton Repponen
6 Replies to “contemplation”
That made me sigh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sighing is necessary sometimes. Sometimes, it makes the breathing easier.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Brave and Reckless and commented:
Hudson Biko/Pieced by HB
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for the reblog Christine! 😊
LikeLike
“touches of reflection and introspection” Beautiful lines!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much. 😊💖
LikeLike