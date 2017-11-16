Posted on by Biko

contemplation

Anton Repponen.jpg

i looked upon a sky painted

in shades of light blue

blended amongst touches

of reflection and introspection

as thoughts refused to let go

and minds began to seek clarity.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Anton Repponen

 

