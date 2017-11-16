occasionally hurt hearts
give way to droll souls
in the hope that may
placate the pain we
maintain in veins
that slowly drains
us.
( in the hope
that we may
heal )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Xavier Sotomayor
Inspired by the Daily Prompt: Droll (It’s been a while since I did one these, thought I’d give it a try today. 💞 )
4 Replies to “hope”
Another little gem!
Thank you Nandita! 💖
We do heal, sooner or later, faster or slower. All depends if you wound your clock up…
Love that perspective. We all heal in respect to our own time.
