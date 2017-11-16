Posted on by Biko

hope

occasionally hurt hearts

give way to droll souls

in the hope that may

placate the pain we

maintain in veins

that slowly drains

us.

( in the hope

that we may

heal )

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Xavier Sotomayor

Inspired by the Daily Prompt: Droll (It’s been a while since I did one these, thought I’d give it a try today. 💞 )

4 Replies to “hope”

