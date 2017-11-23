i think too often
about realities
i’ve created in
a mind that’s
trying to escape
its own
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Nick Karvounis
6 Replies to “overthinking”
This is fantastic
Thank you so much. 💞✨
You’re most welcome, Biko. I really enjoy your writings
this is wonderful Biko. I think everybody knows this feeling. Fantasiy is gorgeous but to live your dreams is the best, do not let your mind escape alone.
Thank you Anie. Exactly! 💞✨
I like the shirt!
