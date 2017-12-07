on the sunniest of days

i find myself standing

at the precipice

of memories

i want to hold on to.

on the sunniest of days

my feet are lost

underneath a blanket

of sand sunkissed

by the passion of a

retreating sea

halfway past an afternoon.

on the sunniest days

it is me and you

finding glimpses of

sunsets in souls

that have always risen

but have never known

how to fall.

on the sunniest days

the darkest days

begin to fade away

and in their own way

those are the truest

moments of sunshine.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Lucas Silva Pinheiro Santos