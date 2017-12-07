on the sunniest of days
i find myself standing
at the precipice
of memories
i want to hold on to.
on the sunniest of days
my feet are lost
underneath a blanket
of sand sunkissed
by the passion of a
retreating sea
halfway past an afternoon.
on the sunniest days
it is me and you
finding glimpses of
sunsets in souls
that have always risen
but have never known
how to fall.
on the sunniest days
the darkest days
begin to fade away
and in their own way
those are the truest
moments of sunshine.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Lucas Silva Pinheiro Santos
3 Replies to “on the sunniest days”
this is wonderful! I wish a lot of sunniest days and that the darkest days fade out for ever!
(((Hugs))) all Round.
Radiantly beautiful.
