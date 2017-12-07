Posted on by Biko

on the sunniest days

lucas-silva-pinheiro-santos-323448.jpg

on the sunniest of days

i find myself standing

at the precipice

of memories

i want to hold on to.

on the sunniest of days

my feet are lost

underneath a blanket

of sand sunkissed

by the passion of a

retreating sea

halfway past an afternoon.

on the sunniest days

it is me and you

finding glimpses of

sunsets in souls

that have always risen

but have never known

how to fall.

on the sunniest days

the darkest days

begin to fade away

and in their own way

those are the truest

moments of sunshine.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Lucas Silva Pinheiro Santos

3 Replies to “on the sunniest days”

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s