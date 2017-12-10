Posted on by Biko

bliss

picseli.jpg

blankets of snow

spread across

beds of blissful

sunday mornings

( learning to breathe )

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: PICSELI

8 Replies to “bliss”

  3. what a nice picture I get with your words. Completely different to your picture you put to the words! I want to breathe, the sun, the snow, the sea air, your smell, your words, your melodies, your kingdom, your world, the bliss!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s