blankets of snow
spread across
beds of blissful
sunday mornings
( learning to breathe )
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: PICSELI
8 Replies to “bliss”
Hope you’ve been well, Biko. It’s been a while.
I have been well, thank you for asking. It has indeed, it’s been a busy past two weeks, but things should be relatively easier at the end of this week. Hope you’ve been well too.
I’ve been okay, thanks. Good to be reading you again.
Less in more and I love your photo while the snow it outside my own window!!
what a nice picture I get with your words. Completely different to your picture you put to the words! I want to breathe, the sun, the snow, the sea air, your smell, your words, your melodies, your kingdom, your world, the bliss!
Thank you Anie. I’m learning to breathe everything in as well, makes things more blissful.
yes, breathing is the most important thing in life!
