we frantically search
for all these
things/people/places
that already left
( sometimes in others.
sometimes in those
that stay )
© Hudson Biko
3 Replies to “search”
Everything is already available should we have the eyes to see it. We see what we choose to.
Indeed it is. Thank you for your comment. 😊
Your welcome!
