Posted on December 21, 2017December 21, 2017 by Bikorivers

this too will end.
tears will become rivers
we learnt to swim.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph by Noel Nichols
6 Replies to “rivers”
beautiful! great depiction of becoming desentisized
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Jeremy! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
what a beautiful piece!
LikeLike
Thank you so much! 😄❤️💫
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the pic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Anie! Noel Nichols is amazing! 👌🏾😊
LikeLiked by 1 person