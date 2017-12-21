Posted on by Biko

rivers

noel-nichols-415072.jpg

this too will end.

tears will become

rivers

we learnt to swim.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph by Noel Nichols

6 Replies to “rivers”

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s