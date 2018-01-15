Posted on by Biko

walls.

volkan-olmez-523.jpg

the walls were white

with photos plastered

across shelves.

the voices were

silent enough

to be too loud.

i was somewhere

in-between.

drowning.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph by Volkan Olmez

 

 

