the walls were white
with photos plastered
across shelves.
the voices were
silent enough
to be too loud.
i was somewhere
in-between.
drowning.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph by Volkan Olmez
6 Replies to “walls.”
Awesome poem
Thank you. 🙂 💕
Welcome
How beautifully you depict the yearning and loneliness here. Great writing, Biko.
Thank you so much Nandita. Always a pleasure hearing from you.
There’s so much I could have said about this poem. But I know you are for ‘less is more’. 🙂
