the wind whistles
through the empty
branches. the leaves
are few and far between.
but still there.
hanging.
its weird isn’t it?
that the things we look at
can also
feel exactly like we do.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph by Thomas Claeys
2 Replies to “hanging”
Retrospection at its best! I am most impressed, Biko.
LikeLike
This is pure love ❤
LikeLike