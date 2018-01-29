Posted on by Biko

hanging

thomas-claeys-182176.jpg

the wind whistles

through the empty

branches. the leaves

are few and far between.

but still there.

hanging.

its weird isn’t it?

that the things we look at

can also

feel exactly like we do.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph by Thomas Claeys

 

2 Replies to “hanging”

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s