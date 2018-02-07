they speak of days
that roll into
those that
follow.
and sometimes when those
days feel
less
like days
and more like
life. then it
feels as though I’m
doing something right.
i don’t know why. but
lately. for me. they
have felt more like
patterns. drawn at sunrise.
played out by
sunset. began
again. passing through.
and yet. I am
well. I have
life. the
calendars
have turned
and there is
more to come. I
don’t know how
long it will
take. but i will find sunrise.
again.
hopefully. within
myself this time.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph by Michał Grosicki
5 Replies to “days”
beautiful. Time is a strange thing anyway. The days in their recurring routines can be reassuring on the one hand, but also depressing on the other hand … always on the lookout and hoping for fulfillment, for the sunrise!
Thank you Anie. I’ve been on the other hand lately, but in some ways, I think that’s a part of understanding myself better. Looking for sunrise always. 😊💞
Hmmm, this sounds logical. As long as you do not stay on the other hand long time, it is surely good for understanding yourself, but perhaps also to understand other people, which are in your mind.
Indeed Anie. Thank you for your comments. 🙂
Every day is a good day when the sun rises for you.
