Posted on February 14, 2018February 14, 2018 by Biko(de)constructing there's always so much more to become. and yet. so much less. © Hudson Biko Photograph by Tanalee Youngblood
2 Replies to “(de)constructing”
yes on both sides the way is open … fly or fall … but one thing is important, do not let yourself be poisoned by the whole mendacity!
Indeed they are. We can always be better. I don’t know if it’s as dichotomous as flying or falling, just that we can always be both. And still ok.
