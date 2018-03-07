Posted on by Biko

Trees

mahkeo-381006-unsplash.jpg

The trees are swaying across the skyline.

Dancing in the wind of the early afternoon.

To a rhythm played by a moving universe.

Still rooted.

But free.

I want something like that.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph by Mahkeo

8 Replies to “Trees”

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s