The trees are swaying across the skyline.
Dancing in the wind of the early afternoon.
To a rhythm played by a moving universe.
Still rooted.
But free.
I want something like that.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph by Mahkeo
8 Replies to “Trees”
Beautiful and peaceful.
Thank you so much. 🙂
I love this photo! Great poem, too 🙂
Completely agree! It’s a great photo by Mahkeo. Thank you so much. 😊
Nice 👌
Thank you! 👊🏽👌🏽
Music to my eyes
Such a wonderful comment. Thank you. 😊
