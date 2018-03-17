perhaps
when the moon settles
and the kettle’s
whistling mellows into
peppermint
we will chance to begin again
© Hudson Biko
3 Replies to “new”
You do this every single time Biko. Leave me sighing with your poems. What an amazing write! I do hope the moon settles
Thank you so much Nandita. You leave such great comments! Your poems are always captivating as well, I look forward to catching up on them tomorrow, after the whirlwind of the last few weeks. 🙂
A wonderful poem Biko, and I loved your finale, ” we will chance to begin again”
