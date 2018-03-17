Posted on by Biko

new

perhaps

when the moon settles

and the kettle’s

whistling mellows into

peppermint

we will chance to begin again

© Hudson Biko

3 Replies to “new”

    1. Thank you so much Nandita. You leave such great comments! Your poems are always captivating as well, I look forward to catching up on them tomorrow, after the whirlwind of the last few weeks. 🙂

