gone

tirza-van-dijk-563345-unsplash.jpg

the air was cloaked

in strokes

of gaiety.

of beating

hearts.

of remembrances.

of yesterdays.

of nows gone.

and nows become.

of us here.

spilling goodbyes.

pouring.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph by Tirza van Dijk

 

 

