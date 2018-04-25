the air was cloaked
in strokes
of gaiety.
of beating
hearts.
of remembrances.
of yesterdays.
of nows gone.
and nows become.
of us here.
spilling goodbyes.
pouring.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph by Tirza van Dijk
3 Replies to “gone”
Spilling goodbyes..love it.
Thank you so much Nandita. 🙂
Always a pleasure reading your art
