Had the opportunity to do another collaboration with the wondrous Nandita (in italics). Always thrilled and humbled to share my words with her.
there was a recklessness
to the blow
of the wind.
a fierceness
to the sway
of the tress.
a harshness
to the pour
of the rain.
a way the night
lived in its own rebellion.
there was serenity albeit
in the darkness of the night
a grace
to the shying
of the moon
a wisdom in
the way the skies burst open
buckled hearts
to usher in
a gust of purified breath
to wash away the stains
from stubborn minds
©Hudson Biko and Nandita Manan Yata. 2018.
One Reply to “storms (a collaboration)”
I enjoyed this one a lot in particular and I’d like to thank you once again. I have always admired your writing and to share my words with you is always a joy.
LikeLike