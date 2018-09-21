storms (a collaboration)

Had the opportunity to do another collaboration with the wondrous Nandita (in italics). Always thrilled and humbled to share my words with her.

there was a recklessness

to the blow

of the wind.

a fierceness

to the sway

of the tress.

a harshness

to the pour

of the rain.

a way the night

lived in its own rebellion.

there was serenity albeit

in the darkness of the night

a grace

to the shying

of the moon

a wisdom in

the way the skies burst open

buckled hearts

to usher in

a gust of purified breath

to wash away the stains

from stubborn minds

©Hudson Biko and Nandita Manan Yata. 2018.