storms (a collaboration)

Had the opportunity to do another collaboration with the wondrous Nandita (in italics). Always thrilled and humbled to share my words with her.

 

there was a recklessness

to the blow

of the wind.

a fierceness

to the sway

of the tress.

a harshness

to the pour

of the rain.

a way the night

lived in its own rebellion.

 

there was serenity albeit

in the darkness of the night

a grace 

to the shying 

of the moon

a wisdom in 

the way the skies burst open

buckled hearts 

to usher in 

a gust of purified breath

to wash away the stains 

from stubborn minds

©Hudson Biko and Nandita Manan Yata. 2018.

 

