Maybe we tell
ourselves we’re
letting go
So the fibres
on the ropes
burn a little less
And maybe sometimes
they do
But the scars stay
Always.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Stijn Swinnen
9 thoughts on “Letting Go”
Hudson Biko/Piece by Piece HB
Nice
Thank you!
Great image … the rope always burns the fingers …
I’m glad you liked it! Yes. And leave their marks with it.
Excellent! Very visual and relate-able.
So happy that you resonated with it. Thank you!
Simply beautiful.
Thank you Mel!
