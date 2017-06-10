Stijn Swinnen.jpg

Maybe we tell

ourselves we’re

letting go

So the fibres

on the ropes

burn a little less

And maybe sometimes

they do

But the scars stay

Always.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Stijn Swinnen

Pieced By HB is now on: Facebook | Twitter & Instagram ❤️

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Published by Biko

19. Kenyan. I Write Sometimes.

9 thoughts on “Letting Go

Leave a Reply!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s