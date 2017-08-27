You let yourself in.

You

walked through doors

and floors

covered by a myriad of flaws

we never bothered to look at

,

You

placed your self

on internal shelves

I never wanted

to reach

,

You

barricaded your self

on levels which

were never warranted

,

You

collected dust

in bursts

dispersed

across the worst

outbursts

never previously rehearsed

,

You

went through phases

we called faces

in vases

always held

until they fell apart

;

But

you

Were never let in.

You

Never bothered to look at.

You

Never wanted to reach,

You

Were never warranted,

You

Never previously rehearsed,

You

Were always held.

Until

You fell apart.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: SHTTEFAN

This piece was also published at secret first draft.