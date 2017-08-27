You let yourself in.
You
walked through doors
and floors
covered by a myriad of flaws
we never bothered to look at
,
You
placed your self
on internal shelves
I never wanted
to reach
,
You
barricaded your self
on levels which
were never warranted
,
You
collected dust
in bursts
dispersed
across the worst
outbursts
never previously rehearsed
,
You
went through phases
we called faces
in vases
always held
until they fell apart
;
But
you
Were never let in.
You
Never bothered to look at.
You
Never wanted to reach,
You
Were never warranted,
You
Never previously rehearsed,
You
Were always held.
Until
You fell apart.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: SHTTEFAN
This piece was also published at secret first draft.
2 Replies to “You”
Your poem had a very sad reminiscent feel to it. I especially liked the piece, “you collected dust in bursts, dispersed across the worst outbursts, never previously rehearsed”, very potent.
A very sad, emotional poem. Failure, inability and unwanted … that goes deeply @ivor: “you collected dust in bursts, dispersed across the worst outbursts, never before rehearsed”
