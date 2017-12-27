Posted on December 27, 2017December 27, 2017 by Bikoi am here letting thoughts bleed on winter days.most things are dying.i am living. i am here. — PiecedByBiko (@PiecedByHB) December 27, 2017 SHARE THIS ❤️Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 Replies to “i am here”
Others have died before us, we are the living, we are the messengers
Indeed we are Ivor.
Hope you had a great Christmas by the way! 😄
