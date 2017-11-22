i’ve been trying to float
amongst whirlpools of
bleeding hearts
with eyes shut
in the hope that I
might maintain my sight.
slowly sinking into one
that’s losing its own might
to float.
© Hudson Biko
Photograph: Ian Espinosa
6 Replies to “righteous”
Awesome words so well composed, Biko.
Thank you so much. 💖💫
Welcome
This is a vortex of sadness, hope you’re ok.
I didn’t feel too sad writing it actually, I’m doing well, thank you.
That’s good. ..
