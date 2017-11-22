Posted on by Biko

righteous

i’ve been trying to float

amongst whirlpools of

bleeding hearts

with eyes shut

in the hope that I

might maintain my sight.

slowly sinking into one

that’s losing its own might

to float.

 

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Ian Espinosa

 

