Pieced By HB

Existent

in the absence

of assurance

Thinking

that this madness

will somehow

bow

into our own deliverance

That somehow

there is more

to this

than this

That somehow

this fragments

of attachment

will

make us feel

less absent

That somehow

these

bouts of

doubt

are only temporary.

But

we

are only temporary

and this

madness

,

this ‘madness’

is our deliverance.

© Hudson Biko

Photograph: Henri Meilhac